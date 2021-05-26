newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullowhee, NC

WCU chancellor included in Business NC magazine’s leadership power list

The Mountaineer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLOWHEE – Business North Carolina counts Chancellor Kelli R. Brown among its Power List 2021, a recently published compilation of the state’s most influential leaders. The magazine identified the state’s best and brightest leadership based on interviews with business and community members, research and reader suggestions, in 18 categories for fields including education, health care, economic development, finance and sports. An emphasis for selection was placed on those who made a particularly noteworthy impact in 2020, especially for a demonstrated concern for the broader community.

www.themountaineer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cullowhee, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#University Education#Leadership Development#Business Education#College Education#Public University#Business Nc Magazine#Ppe#The University Of Toledo#Business North Carolina#Wcu Chancellor#Faculty#Regional Outreach#Inclusive Excellence#Economic Development#Community#Applied Sciences Degree#Science Degree#Western North Carolina#Regional Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Cullowhee, NCwcu.edu

Former scholar Thomas Belt honored with doctorate of humane letters

Western Carolina University Board of Trustees awarded Cherokee scholar Thomas Belt with its highest honorary degree, doctorate of humane letters, as part of its commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 15. Belt, who speaks the western dialect of Cherokee, retired in 2018 as coordinator of WCU’s Cherokee Language Program. His work to...
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Cullowhee, NCtheonefeather.com

WCU names Charles Thomas as dean of Hunter Library

CULLOWHEE – The Western Carolina University Board of Trustees has appointed Charles F. Thomas as dean of Hunter Library. Thomas will start in his new position effective July 1. “Mr. Thomas’ experience in academic libraries, at a premier funding agency and at a major consortium, provide unique perspectives to this...
Spartanburg, SCcatamountsports.com

Solheim Earns William V. Moore Postgraduate Scholarship

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Western Carolina women's track & field student-athlete Victoria Solheim was awarded the William V. Moore Scholarship presented by McMillan Pazdan Smith as the Southern Conference announced its postgraduate scholarship winners on Wednesday. Solheim is one of 10 student-athletes to receive a postgraduate scholarship this year. Others include...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JCPS shows its teachers some love

May 3-7 was Teacher Appreciation Week, and Jackson County Public Schools honored their teachers in a variety of ways. The school system has a little over 300 teachers and more than 600 employees to educate and care for the children in the community. “During the school week each school site...
Cullowhee, NCwcu.edu

Memorial service held at gardens dedicated to anatomy lab donors

Western Carolina University recognized a special group of donors with the dedication of a memorial garden Thursday, May 6, in a ceremony at the Health and Human Sciences Building. Student and faculty speakers from Physical Therapy and Athletic Training programs said the group of 24 donors from the past two...
Cullowhee, NCThe Mountaineer

WCU to hold town hall series on post-pandemic recovery

CULLOWHEE – The Center for the Study of Free Enterprise at Western Carolina University will hold a series of four town hall meetings on the impact of COVID-19 and recovery - social and economic – on the community, beginning May 19 and continuing through early June. The series will unveil...
Cullowhee, NCwcu.edu

David Kinner named dean of College of Arts and Sciences

The Western Carolina University Board of Trustees appointed David A. Kinner as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences as part of its special-called meeting April 27. Kinner, who served as the interim dean, will start in his new position effective May 1. “For nearly 18 challenging months, Dr....
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent, full-time GIS Mapping Specialist

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent, full-time GIS Mapping Specialist to map and maintain records associated with real property. Review deeds and plats for intake and official certifications and assignment of parcel ID numbers. Create, maintain, and update taxpayer accounts. Data entry of deeds and plats for ownership transfer in the tax database. Research estates and other civil filings for tax ownership transfer. Utilize GIS to remap existing parcels, map new parcels for subdivisions and recombinations. Assist and provide support to the public and county offices. Utilize software applications and databases. High school diploma or GED and 3 years of experience in GIS land records mapping or equivalent education and experience. Prefer Associate or Bachelor's degree in a related field (GIS, paralegal, cartography, CAD, Surveying) supplemented with ArcGIS mapping experience. Valid North Carolina driver license required. Prefer NCPMA Property Mapper certification or must acquire within two years. Starting salary $36,369.35 plus benefits. To apply, submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva branch of the NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Closing Date: Monday, 5/18/2021. 9-10e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B

PUBLIC NOTICE The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project is presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Jackson County Public Schools proposes for Federal funding for the 2021-2022 school year. Interested stakeholders are encouraged to review amendments to the Project and make comments concerning the implementation of special education under this Federal Program. The current grant will be available for review at https://www.jcpsnc.org/academics/exceptional-children or by appointment at the Jackson County Board of Education. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended Project to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project is open to the public for review and comments during the weeks of May 17-21 and May 24-28, 2021 by appointment in the office of Kelly Doppke located at Jackson County Board of Education at 398 Hospital Rd., Sylva, NC 28779, (828)586-2311, or by email at kdoppke@jcpsmail.org. 9-10e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

YOUTH SUMMER DAY CAMP STAFF

YOUTH SUMMER DAY CAMP STAFF - Jackson County Parks and Recreation is recruiting Youth Summer Day Camp staff for Cashiers, NC location. Staff will be responsible for working with day camp children between the ages of 6 - 12 years of age and oversee activities including games, arts, and crafts, field trips, pool trips and other planned activities. Staff will be required to attend all scheduled orientations and training prior to the beginning of summer camps. Work Schedule: Monday through Friday, 7:30 am - 5:30 pm (32 - 40 hours per week). Applicants must be 18 years of age, possess a First Aid/CPR/AED certification or ability to obtain certification. $9.00 per hour. To apply, submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva branch of the NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Closing Date: 5/12/2021. EOE 9e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Schools heading back to 5-day week this fall

Jackson County schools will this fall see a return to what Interim Superintendent Tony Tipton described as “normalcy” at the April 27 Board of Education meeting. “We feel very certain that when we start school next year, it will be back to five days a week,” Tipton said. “Our staff needs to be here on the job and our kids need to be in the building. Our (COVID-19) numbers have not spiked since we have brought our students back into the building.”
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Processing Assistant III. Duties will include reception, copying, filing, scanning, receiving and providing information to the public, data entry, and other related clerical tasks. Applicants should have excellent customer service skills, good computer skills, the ability to communicate effectively in person and by telephone, a general knowledge of office procedures, and the ability to learn and apply a variety of guidelines. The starting salary is $25,847.02 depending upon experience. Applicants must have completed high school and have at least one year of clerical experience or an equivalent combination of training and experience. The Application for Employment is available online at: https://www.jcdss.org or https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities or may be obtained at the Jackson County Human Resources Office or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until May 14, 2021. 9-10e.
Cullowhee, NCwcu.edu

Marching On

New Pride of the Mountains leader looks to build on an already great tradition. Jack Eaddy Jr. is all about pushing the envelope. Pushing the envelope is one reason Western Carolina University’s Pride of the Mountains Marching Band has become one of the most renowned collegiate bands in the country.