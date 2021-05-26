WCU chancellor included in Business NC magazine’s leadership power list
CULLOWHEE – Business North Carolina counts Chancellor Kelli R. Brown among its Power List 2021, a recently published compilation of the state’s most influential leaders. The magazine identified the state’s best and brightest leadership based on interviews with business and community members, research and reader suggestions, in 18 categories for fields including education, health care, economic development, finance and sports. An emphasis for selection was placed on those who made a particularly noteworthy impact in 2020, especially for a demonstrated concern for the broader community.www.themountaineer.com