Maybe it’s because it’s a little too close to home, maybe it’s because it has the word “mother” in the title so I thought we wouldn’t relate, or maybe it’s because after feeding, scrubbing and wrestling two pre-schoolers to sleep every evening the last thing my husband and I wanted to watch was a sitcom about other parents engaged in similar combat. Whatever the reason, we’ve been happily skipping past Motherland when browsing for post-bedtime entertainment for a while now.