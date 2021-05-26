newsbreak-logo
Mother of Fallen Officer Wants Meeting with GOP Senators

By Taegan Goddard
politicalwire.com
 5 days ago

“The mother of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is asking to meet with GOP senators Thursday, ahead of an expected vote on the January 6 commission that so far is short of the 10 Republican votes needed to pass,” CNN reports. Said Gladys Sicknick: “Not having a January...

politicalwire.com
