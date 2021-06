The Washington County Expo in Brenham is preparing to host the annual “Dairy Day.”. Each year, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service holds the “Dairy Day” show for 4-H and FFA members, although no event was held last year because of COVID-19. This year’s show will be held Saturday, June 5th in Barn #2 at the Expo, with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m.