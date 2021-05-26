Cancel
Ocotillo, CA

BORSTAR agents rescue lost and injured individuals near Ocotillo

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCOTILLO — US Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector successfully rescued two individuals Saturday, May 22, according to a press release. The incident occurred at about 3:50 p.m., when El Centro Sector received a distress call made from an individual who illegally crossed the international boundary in the mountains 23 miles west of Calexico. The individual stated she was with another woman who was injured and needed assistance. The information was relayed to El Centro Station agents performing their assigned duties in the area and they responded to the location to begin searching for the pair. El Centro Sector Border Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents along with air support also responded to the area to assist in the search.

