Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Legislators Draft Draconian Abortion Law, Urge Ladies To Think Of Men’s Feelings

By Elizabeth Dye
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

Let’s start with the good news: Democratic Governor Tom Wolf has promised to veto all three of the anti-abortion bills which passed out of the Pennsylvania House Health Committee yesterday. For the time being, none of this is becoming law. Which is perhaps why these state legislators felt free to...

abovethelaw.com
