Pennsylvania Legislators Draft Draconian Abortion Law, Urge Ladies To Think Of Men’s Feelings

Pennsylvania passed a disgusting abortion bill that is so cruel it would even punish women who suffer a miscarriage. Cenk Uygur, Jayar Jackson, and Mike from PA discuss on The Young Turks. Read more HERE: https://abovethelaw.com/2021/05/pennsylvania-legislators-draft-draconian-abortion-law-urge-ladies-to-think-of-mens-feelings/ "Let's start with the good news: Democratic Governor Tom Wolf has promised to veto all three of the anti-abortion bills which passed out of the Pennsylvania House Health Committee yesterday. For the time being, none of this is becoming law." Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Jayar Jackson, Mike from PA (Central Committee)