MLS

Three more Chicago Fire players are close to receiving U.S. Green Cards

By Hot Time in Old Town
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chicago Fire player will fly to Europe immediately after the match against CF Montreal this Saturday to finalize his U.S. Green Card, a source tells Hot Time in Old Town. Green card status will allow that player to qualify as domestic on the Fire’s roster, meaning he will no longer occupy a slot designated for an international player. Over the last couple seasons, the Fire have made a big push to cut through red tape to get green cards for international players. It’s an area where other MLS clubs have been stagnant, and the Fire feel like it gives them a competitive advantage.

