Security practitioners across the US spent most of Thursday, May 13, reading over, hashing, rehashing, and then re-rehashing the “Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity” (the Executive Order). Between the mandate for agencies to adopt zero trust, short timelines, and the “Software Bill of Materials,” the Executive Order seems to be far reaching and possibly overly hopeful. However, for those working in the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) space, the Order validates much of what they have been saying all along, CMMC is poised to be the One Standard to Rule Them All.