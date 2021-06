Thiago Alcantara has urged Liverpool teammates to stay upbeat after victory over Southampton. Thiago struck in the 2-0 win at Anfield. He said, “I know that I am not a specialist, I am not a goalscorer, but I am trying to always be near the area, to make the last pass, to try to score and shoot. Yes, for sure it is very special because it is my first goal – but I hope it is not the last!