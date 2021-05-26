newsbreak-logo
'Space Jam' Nike Air Force 1s Are Reportedly Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 5 days ago

It looks like Nike is dropping a new Air Force 1 Low soon to coincide with this summer's Space Jam: A New Legacy film starring LeBron James. New images from @Sheikhscloset on Instagram show an unreleased Air Force 1 Low that features the iconic Looney Tunes characters of Bugs and Lola Bunny on the uppers of the shoe as patches on the sides and on the tongue tag. This latest makeup comes in a simple white-based color palette complemented with bright blue accents, which appears to be inspired by the new uniforms worn by the Tune Squad in the forthcoming film.

