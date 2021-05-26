Convicted sex offender accused of trying to kill Laurel County deputy

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting K-9 Deputy Jake Miller along with Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Jamie Etherton and Deputy Allen Turner were called out to off Hart Church Road to assist EMS. EMS had been dispatched to that location but were unable to find the woman who was reporting the emergency. When K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Maverick” along with other deputies entered the home, they found broken glass, furniture turned over and holes in the wall. K-9 Maverick found 29-year-old Joshua Karr, who had barricaded himself behind a door downstairs. Karr threatened to kill deputies on numerous occasions and refused to come out. Deputies were able to force entry and with Maverick’s help took Karr into custody. While being escorted out to the cruiser Karr continued cursing and causing a disturbance. He was charged criminal mischief, resisting arrest, menacing, assault on a service animal, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a Laurel County warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license. Karr was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.