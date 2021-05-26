Convicted sex offender accused of trying to kill Laurel County deputy

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Deputy Landry Collett and Shift Sgt. John Inman made an arrest during a drug investigation at a business off Highway 909. During the investigation deputies determined that a drug trafficking suspect, 37-year-old William Richard Hall of London, was allegedly in the restroom. Deputies waited on him to come out, and when he did he had a syringe in his hand which he gave to Deputy Collett. Hall also was found to be in possession of over 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine. He also had a large quantity of xanax bars, gabapentin, hydrocodone, marijuana and an unknown white substance which will be identified by the crime lab. Hall also had baggies, more syringes, scales and a large amount of cash. He was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession among others. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.