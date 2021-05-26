Full Capacity Expected at Kroger Field for 2021 Kentucky Football Season

(WYMT) -The University of Kentucky Athletics Department plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity for football games this fall, beginning with UK’s season opener against ULM on Sept. 4. Fans can also expect many other popular activities and traditions to return this fall. Based on updated guidance from local and national authorities and current information available, UK intends to return to its traditional gameday environment for the 2021 campaign.” Coming off three straight bowl wins and the enthusiasm for the team that Coach Stoops is putting together, we couldn’t be more eager for the upcoming season,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “With an exciting lineup of opponents, and anticipating the return of bands, cheerleaders, tailgating and everything that goes along with college football Saturdays, we’re planning for great times at Kroger Field this fall.”Fans interested in season-ticket purchases for the highly-anticipated 2021 season can visit UKFootballTix.com for ticket prices and more information. Ticket packages start at just $199, offering significant savings over single-game ticket prices. Fans may work together with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by requesting a call or by contacting the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1). Fans should also stay tuned to Kentucky Athletics on social media for more information about upcoming Select-a-Seat events at Kroger Field. Kentucky football’s popular mini-packs – which offer tickets to select home games – will go on sale May 27 at 9 a.m.