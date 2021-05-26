Vitaly Abramov Signs In KHL

Handemark has signed a two-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL, Kevin Lacy of Teal Town USA reports. Handemark spent most of the 2020-21 campaign on loan with the SHL's Malmo Redhawks, picking up 15 points in 25 games, but he also appeared in eight games with the Sharks, notching one goal over that span, as well as 14 games with AHL San Jose, tallying eight points in 14 games. Now that he's locked into a two-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg, Handemark's NHL playing days may have come to an end.