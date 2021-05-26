Alex Highsmith looks to be in great shape for Year 2
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be reliant on a number of players to take a big step in year two. None of which will be receiving a bigger roll than Alex Highsmith, who himself appears to have put himself into fantastic shape for his sophomore season. When scrolling through some the Steelers photos from their first day at OTA’s it’s easy to get caught up in Ben Roethlisberger and Dwayne Haskins throwing the ball, or Najee Harris leading the running backs, but sneakily Alex Highsmith looks to have transformed his body over the break. Alex’s father Sam Highsmith shared the photo on his own twitter page.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com