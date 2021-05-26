newsbreak-logo
Movies

JJ Abrams Admits He Didn’t Have A Plan For Star Wars

By Jason Collins
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Episode VII – The Force Awakens was JJ Abrams’ successful launch of the most recent Star Wars trilogy, which grossed over $2 billion worldwide, and received an overwhelmingly positive critical response. However, what happened later can only be described as shaky storytelling – the movie’s sequels, Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker felt like a continuous course-correcting narrative, rather than a thought-out story. And the importance of having a plan is now finally addressed by JJ Abrams.

