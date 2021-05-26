Darlington Bridge Work Blasting

As the Highway 23 construction project in Darlington moves forward, you can expect to hear some additional noise over the next few weeks. According to an update from the project manager, the contractor will be demolishing the old bridge deck starting Wednesday (May 26). In an update, officials say the demolition will be done between the hours of 6am and 4pm each weekday for the next 2 to 3 weeks. They advise those with homes or businesses in the area of the bridge that this is going to be a very noisy operation. They also ask for your continued patience as the construction work progresses.