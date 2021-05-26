newsbreak-logo
VIDEO: Diver swims with one of the world's deadliest snakes

By ARIAN MOVILEANU
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcelo Johan Ogata, who has been documenting the deep seas for the past 10 years, recently got close to a banded sea krait, whose venom is 10 times more powerful than that of a rattlesnake. Kraits, which hunt for eels on coral and rocky reefs, do not attack humans unless...

WildlifePosted by
Newsweek

'Extinct Fossil Fish' Dating Back 420 Million Years Found Alive in Madagascar

A group of South African shark hunters have unwittingly rediscovered a population of fish predating dinosaurs that many in the scientific community believed to be extinct. The "four-legged fossil fish" known as the coelacanth has been found alive and well in the West Indian Ocean off the coast of Madagascar, according to a report from the nonprofit environmental conservation platform Mongabay News.
ScienceTree Hugger

12 Unbelievable Submerged and Underwater Forests Around the World

Submerged and underwater forests can be found all over the world. The term covers multiple types of forests, but commonly describes those with remains of trees that have been drowned due to rising sea levels and have been preserved thanks to cold water temperatures. These types of forests are often formed when a dam is established on a river, causing water to back up and create a lake over established forests. But not all underwater forests are dead. Some involve cypress or mangrove trees, which have special roots that allow them to breathe air and survive while submerged.
EnvironmentScience Daily

Plastic in Galapagos seawater, beaches and animals

Plastic pollution has been found in seawater, on beaches and inside marine animals at the Galapagos Islands. A new study -- by the University of Exeter, Galapagos Conservation Trust (GCT) and the Galapagos Science Center -- found plastic in all marine habitats at the island of San Cristobal, where Charles Darwin first landed in Galapagos.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Study seeks origins of ghost nets that haunt Hawaii's shores

HONOLULU -- 'œGhost nets' from unknown origins drift among the Pacific's currents, threatening sea creatures and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Lost or discarded at sea, sometimes decades ago, this fishing gear continues to wreak havoc on marine life and coral reefs in Hawaii. Now,...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Antarctic hotspot: Fin whales favour the waters around Elephant Island

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. During the era of commercial whaling, fin whales were hunted so intensively that only a small percentage of the population in the Southern Hemisphere survived, and even today, marine biologists know little about the life of the world's second-largest whale. That makes the findings of researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) and the Johann Heinrich von Thünen Institute for Sea Fisheries, which show that a large number of the baleen whales regularly frequent the krill-rich waters surrounding Elephant Island, all the more welcome. Evidence for this is provided by underwater sound recordings from the region, where in the peak month of May, so many fin whale vocalizations can be heard that the individual calls merge into a veritable chorous of sound, as the research team now reports in the journal Royal Society Open Science. In view of this, the marine biologists call for protective measures for this important habitat so as not to jeopardise the apparent recovery of the fin whale population.
WildlifeMaui News

Scientists monitor Molokini as tourists return

Changes in fish populations and behavior were already apparent last week as tour boats and snorkelers returned to Molokini, according to a researcher who’s been studying the waters around the crater for 20 years. “We definitely saw some differences between last year and this year — last year there were...
Environmentearth.com

Plastics are accumulating in nearly every habitat of Galapagos

A new study from the University of Exeter has shown that plastic pollution has invaded nearly every marine habitat examined in the Galapagos Islands. Microplastics were found in all of the invertebrate species tested, and in all of the seabed and seawater samples. Study lead author Dr. Jen Jones said...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find unprecedented mercury accumulation in Pacific Ocean trenches

A new study has revealed unprecedented amounts of highly toxic mercury are deposited in the deepest trenches of the Pacific Ocean. The study, a multi-national effort involving scientists from Denmark, Canada, Germany and Japan, reports the first-ever direct measurements of mercury deposition into one of the logistically most challenging environments to sample on Earth, and the deepest at eight to 10 kilometers under the sea.
Wildlifebirdwatchingdaily.com

New study sounds the alarm for the world’s seabirds

Many seabirds in the Northern Hemisphere are struggling to breed — and in the Southern Hemisphere, they may not be far behind. These are the conclusions of a study, published today in Science, analyzing more than 50 years of breeding records for 67 seabird species worldwide. The international team of...
EnvironmentPosted by
SlashGear

Project Ocean-Shot aims to restore dead coral reefs

Scientists say that global warming is contributing to the decline of coral reefs around the world. Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan says she remembers diving on a coral reef near the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy, where she swam a reef teeming with life. She returned to the same location after hurricane Irma in 2017 and dove the reef again to discover that it was dead with no sea creatures and no living coral.
AnimalsGizmodo

A Giant Galapagos Tortoise Species Thought Extinct for a Century Lives

Researchers in Ecuador have found a long lost friend. This week, government officials and conservation associations confirmed that a giant tortoise found three years ago belongs to a species that was previously thought extinct for a century. “Hope is intact” for the species, the country’s head of the Ministry of...
WildlifePhys.org

Revenge of the seabed burrowers: Taking another look at bioturbation and ocean ecosystems

The ancient burrowers of the seafloor have been getting a bum rap for years. These prehistoric dirt churners—a wide assortment of worms, trilobites, and other animals that lived in Earth's oceans hundreds of millions of years ago—are thought to have played a key role in creating the conditions needed for marine life to flourish. Their activities altered the chemical makeup of the sea itself and the amount of oxygen in the oceans, in a process called bioturbation.
Wildlifeeenews.net

Struggling seabirds wave red flag about ocean health

Seabirds are "sentinels" of ocean health. If marine ecosystems are suffering, the birds will be among the first to show it. Now a major study finds that seabirds in the Northern Hemisphere are already struggling. And without extra precautions, those in the Southern Hemisphere might be next. The findings point...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Huge egg from extinct dwarf emu found in sand dune

The impressively large egg of a dwarf emu — a short and stocky bird that went extinct around 200 years ago — has been unearthed from a sand dune on an island between Australia and Tasmania, a new study finds. The cracked and empty eggshell is missing a few pieces,...
Wildlifeecowatch.com

Scientists Discover First-of-Its-Kind Extinct Dwarf Emu Egg in a Sand Dune

For the first time, scientists have found and described an egg belonging to an extinct species of dwarf emu that only lived on one Australian island. The find, written up in Biology Letters Wednesday, also helped scientists understand more about the now lost dwarf emus and how their eggs evolved to protect the birds inside.
AfricaSmithonian

Madagascar May Be Stronghold for Ancient Fish With 420-Million-Year History

In the 1980s, when demand in Asia for shark fins increased, fishermen in southwestern Madagascar began to cast mesh gillnets in deeper waters. However, instead of just sharks, the retrieved walls of netting brought up various Indian Ocean coelacanths. Unintentionally, the fisherman had discovered a previously unknown population of a fish that can be traced back 420 million years. Now, in a March study published in the South African Journal of Science, researchers write that Madagascar may be an epicenter for the critically endangered fish and a source for other populations, reports Tony Carnie for Mongabay.