WWE Raw viewership declines
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.621 million viewers, according to PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from the 1.823 million average from last week. Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.661 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.655 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.546 million viewers. Raw delivered a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.48 rating. The May 25, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.735 million viewers for the Memorial Day edition.prowrestling.net