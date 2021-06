Here’s an update on COVID-19 cases in Ontario as well as in the greater Kawarthas region. Ontario is reporting 870 new cases today, the fourth straight day of increases under 1,000. For the fifth day in a row, only Toronto and Peel are reporting triple-digit increases, and half of Ontario’s 34 health units are reporting 5 or fewer cases. The seven-day average of daily cases has decreased to 940, and the proportion of active cases has declined for the 45th straight day.