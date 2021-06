Whether you've been running for years or spent quarantine training as a newborn athlete, 2021 has a ton of races in the Bozeman area for runners to conquer. If you're interested in area races (including races out of state but reasonably close), the folks at the Bozeman Running Company are a great resource. (They didn't pay me to say that...I just like them a lot.) That crew is incredibly helpful with running shoes, gear and information.