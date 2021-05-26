THE PLAINVILLE SENIOR CENTER WILL BE OPEN BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2ND FOR PLAINVILLE RESIDENTS ONLY at 10:00AM to 2:00PM MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED.

PUBLIC NOTICE FRIEND PUBLIC SCHOOLS On June 18th, 2021, at 10:00 AM a meeting conducted by Friend Public Schools will take place in the School Media Center located at 501 S. Main Street, Friend, NE. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home-schools which are within the Friend Public School District for the 2021-2022 school year. Parents of a home-schooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attend a nonpublic school within the boundaries of the Friend Public School District, are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact David Kraus, Superintendent of Schools at 402-947-2781. FS — June 16, 2021 ZNEZ.