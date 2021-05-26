Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

THE PLAINVILLE SENIOR CENTER WILL BE OPEN BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2ND FOR PLAINVILLE RESIDENTS ONLY at 10:00AM to 2:00PM MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED.

plainville.ma.us
 2021-05-26

YMCA – Wednesdays 1:00pm-2:00pm and 5:00pm6:00pm North Attleboro, Foxboro, and Franklin Bags of food. Living food pantry- Wednesdays 6:15pm – 7:00pm at Plainville Methodist church. Bags of food. HESSCO – Meals on Wheels call to sign up 1-781-784- 4944. Cooked meals. First Baptist Church 118 South Main St. Attleboro provides...

www.plainville.ma.us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Food Pantry#Social Distancing#Baptist#Covid#Plainville Methodist#First Baptist Church#Attleboro Public Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Advocacygardenclubbackbay.org

Saturdays, July 10, August 14, September 11, October 8, and November 13, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm – Emerald Necklace Volunteer Mornings

Assist Emerald Necklace staff and volunteer leaders with park maintenance, ecological restoration and invasive species management work! Tasks can range from trash cleanups to invasive plant species removal to plantings. We will work throughout the Emerald Necklace (from Charlesgate to Franklin Park) on various restoration and maintenance projects throughout the year. Bring long pants, closed toe shoes, hat, all weather clothing, snack, sunscreen and a water bottle. All necessary tools, gloves, and instruction will be provided. Projects are weather dependent. Questions – Contact us at volunteer@emeraldnecklace.org for more information.
York, MEgardenclubbackbay.org

Saturday & Sunday, June 26 & 27, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm – Braveboat Harbor Farm Tour

This York, Maine garden, which has been evolving over the last 75 years, surrounds and complements a Georgian-style stone house. There are formal and informal borders, a vegetable garden, orchard, and collections of various flowering trees and shrubs. Apples and pears are espaliered on the house and along the walls of the formal front garden. Water features include a pond in the woodland garden, a farm pond with rustic bridge, and the Atlantic Ocean. This treasure is protected by a sculpted arborvitae hedge on the northwest, a mature stand of hickory on the northeast, and an extensive screen of old lilacs on the southeast.
Friend, NEfriendsentinel.com

PUBLIC NOTICE FRIEND PUBLIC SCHOOLS On June 18th, 2021, at 10:00 AM a meeting conducted by Friend Public Schools will take place in the School Media Center located at 501 S. Main Street, Friend, NE. …

PUBLIC NOTICE FRIEND PUBLIC SCHOOLS On June 18th, 2021, at 10:00 AM a meeting conducted by Friend Public Schools will take place in the School Media Center located at 501 S. Main Street, Friend, NE. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home-schools which are within the Friend Public School District for the 2021-2022 school year. Parents of a home-schooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attend a nonpublic school within the boundaries of the Friend Public School District, are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact David Kraus, Superintendent of Schools at 402-947-2781. FS — June 16, 2021 ZNEZ.
Politicstaunton-ma.gov

City Charter Meeting: Wednesday, June 16th @6:00pm

The City Council will be holding a City Charter Update meeting on Wednesday, June 16th at 6:00pm with opportunity for public input. The meeting will be held in person at City Hall, and will be broadcast online at https://cloud.castus.tv/vod/taunton/?page=HOME (click on "Live" and then "Play"). Public input may also be...
Portsmouth, NHgardenclubbackbay.org

Friday, June 25, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, and Saturday, June 26, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm – Portsmouth Pocket Garden Tour

The annual Pocket Garden Tour is hosted by South Church in Portsmouth, NH. Each year a variety of lovely small gardens are open for viewing in a designated Portsmouth neighborhood. The beautiful Victorian Goodwin Garden is one of the 15 gardens featured in the Portsmouth Pocket Garden Tour. The event, which occurs on June 25 from 5 – 8 PM and Saturday, June 26 from 10 AM – 4 PM, begins at Strawbery Banke. On the Saturday of the event, Erik Wochholz, Curator of Historic Landscapes shares engaging lessons with tour participants on 19-century plants, historical garden planning and design, plant cultivation, and herbalism. Visitors can also take advantage of educational tours of Goodwin Garden and take complimentary heirloom seeds from the Museum’s seed-saving program. Covid-19 protocols will be followed. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.southchurch-uu.org.