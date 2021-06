SAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Conga, the global leader in commercial operations transformation, today announced the appointment of Eric Salava as Chief Revenue Officer. In this new role Salava will be responsible for driving revenue growth and customer expansion on a global scale. He brings extensive experience in leading change and sales transformation in data driven digital transformation, collaboration, and SaaS. His appointment is one of several executive new hires announced this year, including the addition of Randy Littleson as Chief Marketing Officer, Grant Peterson as Chief Product Officer, and the most recent internal promotion of Conga’s Koti Reddy to Chief Technology Officer.