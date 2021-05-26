Cancel
Leesburg, VA

Airport Commission To Grow Following Council Vote

By Kara Clark Rodriguez
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Leesburg Town Council has given the green light to changes proposed by an ad hoc committee that paves the way for a new voting position on the town’s Airport Commission, and the formation of an airport business association. Tuesday night’s vote on changes to the Town Code and airport...

Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

New Department of Family Services Director Hired

Ina Fernández will be the new director of the Loudoun County Department of Family Services, the county announced Monday. According to the county, she was selected after a nationwide recruitment; however, she has been serving as acting director since June 2020. Fernández’s appointment is effective May 13. “Ina is a...
loudounnow.com

Board of Zoning Appeals Seeks Member

Loudoun County is seeking applicants to serve fill an alternate seat on the Board of Zoning Appeals. The duties of the board include hearing and deciding appeals of administrative decisions and notices of violations made in accordance with the zoning ordinance; applications for variances as authorized by the zoning ordinance; appeals from the decisions of the Loudoun County Zoning Administrator regarding interpretation of the zoning map where there is uncertainty as to the location of a zoning district boundary; and applications for special exceptions when buildings or structures have inadvertently encroached into a yard or setback.
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Loudoun Chamber seeks nominees for small business awards

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for the 27th Annual Small Business Awards which will be presented at an event October 29. The awards are an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions that local small businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits have made to Loudoun County, according to Chamber officials.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Supervisors Support New FOIA Exemption

Loudoun County supervisors this year supported a new exemption to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act allowing elected officials to withhold the recipients of their email newsletters from disclosure. The bill, proposed by Del. Wendy W. Gooditis (D-10), allows elected officials keep private contact information for people who sign up...
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

School Board member Beatty announces bid for Congress

Loudoun County School Board member John Beatty (Catoctin District) has announced he is running as a Republican for the 10th Congressional District of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a Friday night announcement. Beatty, of Lovettsville, joined the School Board in January 2020. “I will be your...
loudounnow.com

Letter: Natalie Pien, Leesburg

Editor: The May 7 ransomeware attack on Colonial Pipeline reveals challenges not only to the U.S. cyber defenses, but also to the vulnerability of our energy system. A centralized system for delivering fossil fuels, generating electricity, and for distributing electricity is not secure. This ransomeware attack reveals just one of many potential weaknesses.
Daily News-Record

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. House of Delegates to meet in person at the state Capitol

Lawmakers have not met in chambers since March 2020. Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday that the House, when it next convenes, will return in person to the Virginia State Capitol after a year of virtual and physically distanced voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over the...
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
pilotonline.com

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia Statetheroanokestar.com

DMV to Expand Appointment Opportunities as COVID-19 Restrictions are Eased

Customer Service Centers are Now Able to Open Additional Windows. In line with the State of Virginia’s decision to ease current COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth.
Posted by
Bisnow

Data Center Kicks Up Controversy In Famously Friendly Loudoun County

A new BlackChamber Group data center planned for Loudoun County, long a welcoming destination for such outposts, is receiving a decidedly frosty reception. If approved to move forward, the structure will sit on a 23-acre plot of land, causing county officials to question whether the data center would be the best use of land in an area that is slated for mixed-use construction projects.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Lacey Joins Community Foundation Board

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties recently welcomed Dr. Tracey Lacey as its newest board member. Laceyhas extensive experience in the area leadership development and serves the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute Leadership Management School where she is responsible for executive leadership development for civil and foreign service employees.She also serves as chapter president for the Loudoun County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Leesburg, VAloudounnow.com

Leesburg Council, Freedom Center At Odds Over Cemetery Land Transfer

The Leesburg Town Council has approved the transfer of cemetery land to the Loudoun Freedom Center, but the nonprofit is hoping council members revisit that decision and also pay for drainage improvements before the property changes hands. The unanimous decision Tuesday night means that once the Freedom Center signs the...
loudounnow.com

New Life for Liberty St. Lot? Leesburg Council Looking into Possible Partnership

The Leesburg Town Council looks to entertain offers on how to breathe new life into its Liberty Street parking lot. According to Economic Development Department Director Russell Seymour, the town has received a few expressions of interest from the development community in partnering with the council on redevelopment of the site. The two-acre site is zoned B-1, for commercial use, but is only being used for public parking and an office for the town’s public works staff.
Loudoun County, VAMiddleburg Eccentric

HISTORIC PRESERVATION GRANTS CYCLE NOW OPEN

Since 1973 the Loudoun Preservation Society (LPS) has awarded over $800,000 in grants to non-profit organizations throughout Loudoun County to promote the historic preservation of Loudoun’s built historic landscape. The Loudoun Preservation Society is a citizen organization that raises the money on its own; grant amounts vary from year to year based on fundraising success and the general economy. The LPS grants have helped to promote dozens of small historic preservation, rehabilitation, and education projects for local organizations and historic properties in recent years including Oatlands, Aldie Mill, America’s Routes, the Lincoln Preservation Foundation, the Lovettsville Historical Society, the Virginia Piedmont Area Association, the Friends of Bluemont, the Waterford Foundation, the Westmoreland Davis Foundation, the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, the Thomas Balch Library, and several historic churches. Recent examples of projects receiving grants can be found on the LPS web site, www.preserveloudoun.org along with project guidelines.