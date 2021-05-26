Airport Commission To Grow Following Council Vote

Loudoun County is seeking applicants to serve fill an alternate seat on the Board of Zoning Appeals. The duties of the board include hearing and deciding appeals of administrative decisions and notices of violations made in accordance with the zoning ordinance; applications for variances as authorized by the zoning ordinance; appeals from the decisions of the Loudoun County Zoning Administrator regarding interpretation of the zoning map where there is uncertainty as to the location of a zoning district boundary; and applications for special exceptions when buildings or structures have inadvertently encroached into a yard or setback.