Montrose, IA

'Play Ball!' is a familiar cry in Montrose

Daily Gate City
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter having the 2020 season cancelled due to COVID-19, the Montrose Ball Association’s 2021 season is now well underway. Jeff Uhlmeyer posts the home game schedule on the Ball Association Facebook page and the “You know you’re from Montrose, IA, if . . .” page at the beginning of each week. It is also shared on the Montrose Riverfront, Inc. page. Check the schedule to decide which game(s) you want to watch, then head on out to the ball fields to support our youth.

Montrose, IA
Iowa Sports
Play Ball, Covid 19, Riverfront, Home Game, Montrose Ball Association, Grandparents, Ia
Mount Pleasant, IAsoutheastiowaunion.com

Mt. Pleasant girls golf fries Fort Madison, Keokuk

MT. PLEASANT — The Mt. Pleasant girls golf team vanquished a pair of Lee County foes last week in the Panthers’ home triangular. The Panthers shot 205 to top both Keokuk (216) and Fort Madison (no team score). The Panther girls were led by Elli Liechty and Sami Wibben, each...
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Keokuk, IAPen City Current

Hayes takes over Central Lee boys hoops program

DONNELLSON – It may be safe to say that Central Lee has hired the first coach in history named “Kritter”. Kristopher “Kritter” Hayes is taking over the Hawks’ boys basketball program after being approved by the board at Monday’s regular meeting. The Keokuk native and teacher brings close to three decades of coaching at all levels to the program.
Lee County, IAPen City Current

Central Lee boys 7th at SEISC meet

WAYLAND – Central Lee’s boys tallied 50 points to finish 7th at the Southeast Iowa Superconference track meet Thursday at WACO High School. The Hawks ran shorthanded but got strong performances in the south division. West Burlington won the meet with 162.5 points. Leading the way for the Hawks were...