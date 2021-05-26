'Play Ball!' is a familiar cry in Montrose

After having the 2020 season cancelled due to COVID-19, the Montrose Ball Association’s 2021 season is now well underway. Jeff Uhlmeyer posts the home game schedule on the Ball Association Facebook page and the “You know you’re from Montrose, IA, if . . .” page at the beginning of each week. It is also shared on the Montrose Riverfront, Inc. page. Check the schedule to decide which game(s) you want to watch, then head on out to the ball fields to support our youth.