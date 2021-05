The Pima County Board of Supervisors today voted 4-1 to follow the lead of the Centers for Disease Control and no longer require people who are fully vaccinated to wear a face mask in Pima County. Since there are still a few hundred thousand people in the county who have yet to be vaccinated, the Board passed a new Resolution that recommends the unvaccinated and people who are between their first and second doses of the vaccine to keep wearing their face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.