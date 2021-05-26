newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Frederick by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms have a history of producing wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Frederick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND NORTHEASTERN LOUDOUN COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA At 345 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Point Of Rocks to near Purcellville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The highest winds and greatest potential for large hail is over northern Loudoun County. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observed wind. These storms have a history of producing wind damage in Jefferson County. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Clover Hill, Point Of Rocks, Adamstown, Lovettsville, Buckeystown, Hillsboro, Doubs, Clifton, Lucketts, Park Mills, Tuscarora, Taylorstown and Middletown In Frederick Md. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
City
Adamstown, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Middletown, MD
City
Tuscarora, MD
State
Virginia State
City
Brunswick, MD
City
Ballenger Creek, MD
City
Braddock Heights, MD
City
Hillsboro, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Near Point#Extreme Weather#Jefferson County#Northern Virginia#Park Mills#Severe Thunderstorms#Severe Certainty#Damaging Winds#Northern Loudoun County#Wind Damage#Localized Power Outages#Immediate Severity#North Central Maryland#Northern Virginia#Roadways#Quarter Size Hail#Downed Trees#Purcellville#Lucketts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.K.Posted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson marries fiancee in surprise ceremony

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, his office said. The event was not announced in advance and media reports said guests were invited at the last minute to the Roman Catholic cathedral in central London, adding that even senior members of Johnson's office were unaware of the wedding plans.
NBAPosted by
CBS News

Mark Eaton, NBA All-Star center for the Utah Jazz, has died at 64

Utah Jazz basketball player Mark Eaton has died at the age of 64 after crashing his bicycle in Summit County, Utah, authorities said Saturday. The 7'4" center spent his entire 11-year NBA career with the Utah Jazz and retired as an NBA All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.
Stanislaus County, CAPosted by
CrimeOnline

District attorney won't seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson

A California district attorney said in a court filing Friday that she won't seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife. The Stanislaus County district attorney's office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown out last year by the state Supreme Court. The DA said the decision was made in consultation with Laci Peterson's family.