Hillsboro, VA

Rt. 9 Through Hillsboro Could Reopen to All Traffic This Weekend

By Patrick Szabo
loudounnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRt. 9 through Hillsboro could re-open to all traffic by the end of the week, following 15 months of work on the town’s $14.3 million traffic calming project. The town this week announced that Archer Western Corp. crews would complete paving of Rt. 9 through the town May 26, with the final striping of the eastbound lanes expected to follow by Friday, weather permitting. Once that happens, project leaders are expecting to open the highway through town to all traffic at all times of day.

loudounnow.com
Hillsboro, VA
