I find it absolutely baffling that some humans have no concept of humanity. Their monstrous and evil acts are proving this statement. Violent crimes have become an everyday occurrence and that is alarming. I don’t remember the last time I scrolled through news portals and didn’t stumble upon a rape or a murder. And until authorities actually take some preventive actions, all we can do is discuss these incidents in the hope of spreading some awareness. So, in today’s daily dose of sorrow, we have a murder case from Telangana that will make you want to curl up and weep. You see, a man, with the help of his wife, murdered his elderly parents by starving them to death. Humanity really is dying.