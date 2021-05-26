Cancel
College Station, TX

Weed control series kicks off June 10

By Blair Fannin
Cover picture for the articleWeed control in forages for Brazoria and Galveston counties will be part of an online series to be held from 6-7 p.m. June 10. The session will be led by Scott Nolte, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service state weed specialist in the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences of Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Bryan-College Station. Nolte will give a weed control overview including sedges, such as green flatsedge and nutsedges, in coastal Texas hay and pastures.

