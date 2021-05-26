Weed control series kicks off June 10
Weed control in forages for Brazoria and Galveston counties will be part of an online series to be held from 6-7 p.m. June 10. The session will be led by Scott Nolte, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service state weed specialist in the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences of Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Bryan-College Station. Nolte will give a weed control overview including sedges, such as green flatsedge and nutsedges, in coastal Texas hay and pastures.agrilifetoday.tamu.edu