Global production is forecast to fall from last year’s record driven by smaller crops across all coarse grains – corn, barley, sorghum, oats, and rye. Nevertheless, global consumption is expected to rise moderately as greater use of corn is expected to supplant demand for other coarse grains, particularly in Asia and MENA (Middle East and North Africa). An insatiable appetite for low-priced feed grains is expected to grow, driven by economic growth and rising populations. Reduced production coupled with greater consumption is expected to drawdown global ending stocks from last year’s record.