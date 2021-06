Today's Legendary Minnesotan is Kade Lovell. in 2019, when he was 9-years-old, he was running the Francis Franny Flyer 5K, but won the Francis Franny Flyer 10k by mistake. The race in Sartell, Minnesota (about 14 minutes northwest of St Cloud) was a rainy one, even some thunder. Like most races that have both a 5k and a 10k, the course is similar up to a point, then you turn to take the shorter route. And just as often, the course starts off marked, but signs get taken, or are hard to see, so they post a volunteer to guide you.