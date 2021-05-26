Severe Weather Statement issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms have a history of producing wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Loudoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND NORTHEASTERN LOUDOUN COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA At 345 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Point Of Rocks to near Purcellville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The highest winds and greatest potential for large hail is over northern Loudoun County. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observed wind. These storms have a history of producing wind damage in Jefferson County. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Clover Hill, Point Of Rocks, Adamstown, Lovettsville, Buckeystown, Hillsboro, Doubs, Clifton, Lucketts, Park Mills, Tuscarora, Taylorstown and Middletown In Frederick Md. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH