newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND NORTHEASTERN LOUDOUN COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA At 334 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brunswick to 6 miles southeast of Harpers Ferry, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The highest winds and hail potential are over northern Loudoun County. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observed wind. These storms have a history of producing wind damage in Jefferson County. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Clover Hill, Point Of Rocks, Adamstown, Jefferson, Lovettsville, Buckeystown, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Hillsboro, Doubs, Clifton, Lucketts, Park Mills, Arnoldtown and Knoxville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adamstown, MD
City
Knoxville, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, MD
State
Virginia State
City
Brunswick, MD
City
Ballenger Creek, MD
City
Hillsboro, MD
City
Braddock Heights, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Harpers Ferry#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Northern Virginia#Park Mills#Severe Certainty#Southeastern Washington#Damaging Winds#Localized Power Outages#Wind Damage#Immediate Severity#Northern Loudoun County#North Central Maryland#Northern Virginia#Jefferson County#Roadways#Quarter Size Hail#Downed Trees#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Allegany County, MDweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Washington County, MDweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Northwestern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 626 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Corporation Of Ranson, or over Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Harpers Ferry around 640 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Shenandoah Junction, Bolivar, Pleasantville, Neersville, Millville, Bakerton and Halltown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Frederick County

The warning is in affect until 7:30 PM. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland... Southwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland... * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harpers Ferry, or near Shepherdstown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include... Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Walkersville, Braddock Heights, Clover Hill, Jefferson, Buckeystown, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Bloomfield, Clifton, Arnoldtown, Utica, Petersville and Bolivar. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Bu The National Weather Service, Sterling, Va.
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Severe thunderstorms likely for Washington County, Eastern Panhandle

The day after a possible tornado hit the Ranson, W.Va., area, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Possible conditions include hail up to the size of ping-pong balls, scattered winds up to 70 mph and frequent lightning, said meteorologist Connor Belak with the Sterling, Va., regional office.
Ranson, WVheraldmailmedia.com

Possible tornado hits Ranson, W.Va.

RANSON, W.Va. — A possible tornado touched down Monday evening in the Jefferson County, W.Va., town of Ranson, whipping debris into a house, overturning part of tractor-trailer and tearing a roof off a building across the street, according to witnesses and weather officials. The system struck at about 6:30 p.m.,...
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Damaging storms possible Monday and Wednesday

The Tri-State area could experience severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening with the possibility of damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service also is forecasting the possibility of severe thunderstorms Wednesday that could result in damaging winds and hail in Washington County and West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, according to its website.
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

Multiple tornado warnings across Maryland expire; storms still possible

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Multiple tornado warnings issued for several counties have expired after severe weather moved across Maryland on Monday evening. Tornado warnings for Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties have expired. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Berkeley County, WVheraldmailmedia.com

Possible tornado hits Ranson, damage in Berkeley and Jefferson counties

RANSON, W.Va. — Some families were displaced after severe winds swept through West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle on Monday night. Storms included a possible tornado in the Ranson area. National Weather Service officials were surveying damage Tuesday in Jefferson and Berkeley counties in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle as well as in...