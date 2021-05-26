School for the Blind students take part in crosswalk project
Next time you are on Gibson Street, you’ll notice a new crosswalk connecting Oklahoma School for the Blind and Civitan Park. Students in Cheryl Daniels’ Service Learning class at Oklahoma School for the Blind repainted the crosswalk on May 13. With the help of Lacey Wallace and Jesse Garcia from Oklahoma State University Extension High Obesity Prevention (HOP) program and Doug Walton from the Muskogee County Health Department, students used yellow spray paint to make the railings leading to the crosswalk more visible and white paint and paint rollers to paint the crosswalk.www.muskogeephoenix.com