Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that capacity inside FedExForum will increase to roughly 40 percent to start the 2021 postseason. The Grizzlies consulted with the Shelby County Health Department, as well as the NBA League office, on the increase, up from 20 percent of the total capacity during the 2020-21 regular season. Available capacity within FedExForum is subject to change at any time in accordance with Shelby County Health Directives as well as direction from the NBA League Office.