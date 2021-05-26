Cancel
Rochester, MN

Delicious Wines are Waiting for You at these 19 Wineries Near Rochester

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Best summer adventure in Southeast Minnesota is winery tours!. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer as we are slowly emerging from our COVID-19 quarantining lifestyle. Now I'm thinking we need to just tour all of the wineries in the area. If that sounds like the perfect adventure for you, check out these top spots that are just a short drive from Rochester.

KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

