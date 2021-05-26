Delicious Wines are Waiting for You at these 19 Wineries Near Rochester

Remember pre-COVID when you would go to the grocery store to "grab a few things" and you'd get to the one aisle where two old friends that haven't talked in years seem to have found each other? They park their carts right there in the middle of the aisle and everyone else might as well cease their shopping for the day. Yeah, super annoying. Unfortunately, it is starting to happen again now that we are all roaming around more in the midwest. That's not the only thing that is happening in Minnesota, Iowa, or Wisconsin that is super annoying!