Clayton-based managed health care provider Centene hires former J&J exec as new chief marketing officer

ATPCO has hired digital marketing veteran Ellen Lee as chief commercial officer, effective Tuesday, the company announced. Lee has close ties to new ATPCO CEO Alex Zoghlin, as she co-founded distribution technology firm G2 SwitchWorks with him and subsequently served as its SVP commercial. More recently, she was SVP of digital marketing and experience for mountain resort operator Alterra Mountain Co. as well as an executive leading digital customer experience strategy for Hyatt Hotels Corp. In the 1990s, she worked with American Airlines and Delta Air Lines in revenue management roles.