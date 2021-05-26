newsbreak-logo
Clayton-based managed health care provider Centene hires former J&J exec as new chief marketing officer

By Diana Barr
St. Louis Business Journal
 4 days ago
The managed health care provider said its new chief marketing officer will play a "critical role" leading the company's marketing strategy, brand position and advertising.

