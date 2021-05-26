Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may produce ponding of water on roadways. Listen for later statements or possible flood warnings...should the risk for minor low-land flooding become more imminent. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Western Ellsworth County in central Kansas Russell County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 446 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall along a line extending from 6 miles north of Russell to 8 miles northwest of Holyrood. These storms were nearly stationary. * Hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Russell, Wilson, Claflin, Holyrood, Dorrance, Bunker Hill, Wilson State Park, Wilson Lake, Russell Airport and Odin.