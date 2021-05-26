newsbreak-logo
Barton County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Russell County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Hoisington, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Claflin, Dorrance, Bunker Hill, Susank and Odin. This includes Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 188 and 204. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH

Barton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BARTON COUNTY At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Claflin, moving southwest at 15 mph. Gusts to 60 mph have been reported with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hoisington. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may produce ponding of water on roadways. Listen for later statements or possible flood warnings...should the risk for minor low-land flooding become more imminent. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Western Ellsworth County in central Kansas Russell County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 446 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall along a line extending from 6 miles north of Russell to 8 miles northwest of Holyrood. These storms were nearly stationary. * Hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Russell, Wilson, Claflin, Holyrood, Dorrance, Bunker Hill, Wilson State Park, Wilson Lake, Russell Airport and Odin.
Russell County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Russell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL RUSSELL COUNTY At 1258 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flash flooding in town. The water is rising in Paradise. Main Street is impassable. Evacuations have occurred in town. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain fell upstream with its runoff into Paradise Creek producing flash flooding in Paradise. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paradise. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.