Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Russell County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Hoisington, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Claflin, Dorrance, Bunker Hill, Susank and Odin. This includes Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 188 and 204. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPHalerts.weather.gov