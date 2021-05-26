Aaron Wilkerson flirts with no-hitter for OKC, Cody Bellinger & Zach McKinstry inch closer to LA return

McKinstry (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. McKinstry missed over a month due to an oblique strain but recently went on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 26-year-old should mainly work in a utility role, but he could be a candidate to start in right field against the Giants on Saturday since Mookie Betts will get a day off. McKinstry slashed .296/.328/.556 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 17 games with the Dodgers earlier in the season.