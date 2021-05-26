Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Aaron Wilkerson flirts with no-hitter for OKC, Cody Bellinger & Zach McKinstry inch closer to LA return

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday in the Dodgers minors featured flirtation with a no-hitter, a prospect making his season debut, and a pair of Dodgers continuing their minor league rehab assignment. Player of the day Triple-A Oklahoma City has a rotation mostly filled with veterans, especially with top prospect Josiah Gray currently sidelined with a right shoulder impingement. On Tuesday, it was right-hander Aaron Wilkerson's time to shine.

www.dailydodgers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilkerson
Person
Josiah
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter#Dodgers#The League#Minor League#La#Rehab#Okc#La#Flirtation#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSportsGrid

Cody Bellinger On Track To Return Saturday

J.P. Hoornstra confirmed that Cody Bellinger is on track to return on Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without their center fielder since April 5. Although they’ve struggled at times without Bellinger, the Dodgers have found their rhythm, winning 12 of their last 14 games. https://twitter.com/jphoornstra/status/1398059942385393666. Bellinger’s injury was...
MLBnumberfire.com

Cody Bellinger (calf) activated, starting for Dodgers Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Cody Bellinger is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bellinger has been on the injured list since April 9 due to a calf injury, but he's finally ready to return to the field. He'll get the nod in center field while batting fourth in the order against Giants starter Logan Webb.
MLBPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Dodgers Fanbase In El Paso Welcomed Cody Bellinger With Love

It was a bummer for the Los Angeles Dodgers when Cody Bellinger got injured. But it seems like karma rewarded Dodgers fans in El Paso in a positive way. By reward, I mean Dodgers fans in El Paso had the opportunity to see All-Star first baseman and outfielder, Cody Bellinger playing baseball.
MLBnumberfire.com

Cody Bellinger back in center field Wednesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday night's series finale against right-hander Carlos Martinez and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Bellinger will return to center field and the cleanup spot after being held out of Tuesday's lineup. Chris Taylor will play...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Dodgers activate Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry from IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Cody Bellinger and infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry from the injured list on Saturday in time for their home game against the San Francisco Giants. In corresponding moves, the team optioned outfielder DJ Peters and infielder/outfielder Sheldon Neuse to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bellinger, 25, has been...
MLBnumberfire.com

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger resting on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman/ outfielder Cody Bellinger is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Bellinger will receive a breather after Matt Beaty and Chris Taylor were announced as Tuesday's starting left and center fielders. Per Baseball Savant on 17 batted balls this season, Bellinger has...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Confident In Preparation For Return

Cody Bellinger was activated off the injured list Saturday morning and returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past 46 games. He appeared in just four contests before suffering what was ultimately discovered to be a hairline fracture in his left fibula. “It feels good,” Bellinger said...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Doc Confirms Cody Bellinger Will Be in the Lineup on Saturday

Dodgers fans have been waiting a long time for their lineup to be back at full health. With so many injuries that have torn through their entire roster, getting the key guys back has long been a goal for the franchise. They’re getting a step closer to that this weekend.
MLBlasentinel.net

Cody Bellinger Returns to Lineup in 11-6 Loss to Giants

Check This! In the fifth inning of the opener with the Cubs, Puig delivered a solid double that scored the Dodgers’ first run which helped the locals to a 5-2 win. Puig batted .414 in eight playoff contests. It wasn’t a sweep, but any kind of a win will cause...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Officially reinstated Saturday

McKinstry (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. McKinstry missed over a month due to an oblique strain but recently went on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 26-year-old should mainly work in a utility role, but he could be a candidate to start in right field against the Giants on Saturday since Mookie Betts will get a day off. McKinstry slashed .296/.328/.556 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 17 games with the Dodgers earlier in the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Finding Feel With Swing

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugged their way to a historic 14-3 win in Wednesday’s series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, led by Cody Bellinger’s big night at the plate. The 25-year-old matched a career-high with six RBI — all of which came in the first inning, setting a franchise...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Will See Some Time at First Base Again

It’s been a long road for the Dodgers trying to get Cody Bellinger back in the lineup. The superstar outfielder went down with an injury back on April 5th and has been out ever since. What started as a day-to-day thing turned into a long stint on the IL when a small fracture was discovered.
MLBchatsports.com

It’s official: Cody Bellinger is back for Dodgers

Cody Bellinger is expected to start for the Dodgers on Saturday for the first time in almost two months. The Dodgers activated Bellinger and utilityman Zack McKinstry from the injured list Saturday. Bellinger, the 2019 National League most valuable player, suffered a hairline fracture in his left leg during a game against the Oakland Athletics on April 5.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Not Worried About Cody Bellinger’s Slow Restart

A quick preface here: it’s been only two games since Cody Bellinger came off the injured list and rejoined the Dodgers’ active roster. In those two games, however, the slugger has gone 0-7 with 4 strikeouts prompting immediate concern from fans. Strangely. One person who is not concerned — and...
MLBMLB

Bellinger returns today, to start in center

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have three former MVPs on the active roster: Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and Albert Pujols. They’ll be getting their fourth back on Saturday against the Giants. After missing nearly two months because of a hairline fracture in his left fibula, star outfielder Cody Bellinger will...
MLBMLB

Bellinger returns in CF, batting cleanup

LOS ANGELES -- For the first time since April 5 against the A’s, the Dodgers are trotting out a starting lineup that features star outfielder Cody Bellinger and utility man Zach McKinstry. Both Bellinger and McKinstry were activated from the injured list before Saturday’s game against the Giants. Bellinger started...
MLBPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Chihuahuas Top OKC to Snap Losing Streak, Bellinger Excites El Paso Crowd

The El Paso Chihuahuas snapped their six-game losing streak by topping the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6-4, in front of a sold-out crowd at Southwest University Park. The night was headlined by Dodgers All-Star Cody Bellinger in what was likely his final night on MLB rehab assignment before he rejoins the Los Angeles this weekend. A full capacity crowd, flooded with a sea of Dodger fans, watched the center fielder go 1-for-4 with a single, walk and a run.