The PGA TOUR heads to South Carolina this week for the second major of the season, as The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort hosts the 103rd addition of the PGA Championship. The course is a monster par-72 measuring at around 7,876 yards with paspalum grass greens, which is in the Bermuda family. This is probably the most difficult course that we will see this season, so I wouldn’t expect the winning score to be very low.