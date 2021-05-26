Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Rutland, Orange, Western Rutland, Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Orange; Western Rutland; Windsor A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE NORTHEASTERN RUTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES At 345 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pittsford, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rutland, Woodstock, Barnard, Killington, Rutland City, Bethel, Stockbridge, Proctor, Pomfret, Chittenden, Bridgewater, Mendon, Pittsfield, West Rutland, Pittsford, Royalton, Woodstock Village, Ira, Hubbardton and Brandon. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.