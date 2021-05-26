15 graduate from Loveland Classical Schools
Loveland Classical Schools graduated 15 students last weekend, sending them onto the next stage of their lives with celebration, fanfare and plans to change the world. The Class of 2021 is the seventh to graduate from the charter school, in a ceremony held Saturday, following an outdoor “Walk of Fame” outside the elementary school to the cheers of the younger students and their teachers and staff, as well as parade around the neighborhood on Friday.www.reporterherald.com