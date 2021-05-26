15 graduate from Loveland Classical Schools

Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume. I had not intended to write more about police. However, after seeing more information related to the subject, I was compelled to do so for several reasons. First, I saw new information about the actions of police and the administration in Loveland, Colo. Secondly, I want to point out the problems with some press stories on fatal shootings by police. Finally, I want to point out a helpful letter from a police officer that suggest ways forward.