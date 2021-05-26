newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

‘Visit my son’s grave’: Fallen police officer’s mother pushes GOP senators to back Jan. 6 commission

By Michael McAuliff, Dave Goldiner
NY Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of a police officer who died after the Capitol riot is demanding meetings with Republican lawmakers as she pushes them to create a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. Gladys Sicknick, whose son, Brian, died of a suspected stroke after being attacked by rioters, said...

www.nydailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Republican Senators#Republican Lawmakers#The Senate#U S Senators#Bipartisan Senators#The Washington Post#Republicans#Gop Senators#Grave#Officer#Gop Leaders#Capitol Hill Thursday#President Biden#Attack#D N Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & Courtstri-lakestribune.net

Republicans in U.S. Senate block probe of Capitol riot

The vote highlighted how Republicans are reluctant to cooperate. Schumer had sought to pass USICA on Thursday, but it was delayed by partisan political disagreement over how much time was allowed to consider amendments and which amendments would get votes. Immediately after the defeat, Senate leader Chuck Schumer set a...
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Senate Republicans Have Blocked Jan. 6 Commission

Progress on an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol stalled today after Senate Republicans blocked a plan to move forward on legislation. Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the failed vote. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: Shame on the Republican Party for trying...
Congress & Courtsfoxlexington.com

GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, refusing to back down on their opposition to the independent investigation even amid emotional appeals from those who fought with and fled from the rioters that day.
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

GOP foils creation of Capitol riot panel

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. The Senate...
Congress & CourtsStar-Tribune

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission That Would Investigate Capitol Riot

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission , That Would Investigate Capitol Riot . The vote of 54 to 35 in favor of legislation that would form the commission fell short of the 60 Senate votes needed to ensure its passage. Six GOP Senators crossed the aisle, joining Democrats in voting to form the commission. GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led the effort to block its formation. I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing, Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), via 'The New York Times'. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer chastised Senate Republicans before the vote, referring to the commission as "an American obligation.". What are you afraid of, the truth? Are you afraid that Donald Trump’s big lie will be dispelled?, Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), via 'The New York Times'. The commission would have been similar to the one formed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, . with the intention of gaining a comprehensive understanding into how the U.S. Capitol came to be breached on Jan. 6 for the first time since the War of 1812.
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

GOP senators thwart Capitol Hill riot commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the support of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Senate Republicans narrowly defeated an effort to begin the process of impaneling a national commission to investigate the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Despite promises that the proposed investigation would be a non-partisan effort, Republicans condemned the proposal...
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Senate GOP blocks bipartisan commission into Capitol attack

A crucial Senate vote on a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot failed, falling short of the 10 Republican votes needed to advance and illustrating GOP efforts to move on from the insurrection that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers. CNN's Ryan Nobles has the details.
Congress & Courtspledgetimes.com

Republicans block the creation of a commission in the Senate to investigate the assault on the US Capitol

The division of the United States Senate has deepened on Friday after Republicans voted against creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault on the Capitol perpetrated by supporters of Donald Trump. Only six Republican senators supported the initiative, leaving the final vote at 54 votes in favor and 35 against – nine Republicans and two Democrats abstained. The attack on January 6 left five dead, more than a hundred police officers injured and many unknowns about the responsibilities of the authorities and the security forces that have not yet been answered.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ex-RNC Chair Blasts Republicans After They Block Jan. 6 Commission: 'Pathetic Cowards'

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, condemned fellow Republicans after they successfully blocked the bipartisan January 6 commission from moving forward on Friday, calling the GOP lawmakers "pathetic cowards." Senate Republicans blocked the January 6 commission—which aimed to investigate the pro-Trump insurrection targeting the U.S. Capitol—from...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Baloney': Deceased Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick's Girlfriend and Mom Slam GOP Over Riot Commission

The mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick have condemned congressional Republicans for blocking the January 6 commission. Earlier this month, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 252-175 to approve legislation to form an independent commission to probe the Capitol riot. But on Friday, the legislation was blocked in the Senate amid strong Republican opposition. Only six GOP senators crossed party lines to support the measure, which failed on a 54-35 vote.
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Senate GOP set to block creation of commission

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans are poised to block the creation of a special commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, dashing hopes for a bipartisan panel amid a GOP push to put the violent insurrection by Donald Trump's supporters behind them. Broad Republican opposition was expected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Senators Reject Pleas From Fallen Capitol Cop’s Mom to Back Riot Commission, Says Report

Several Republican senators looked the mom of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the eye on Thursday and told her they will vote against setting up a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection that preceded his death. According to CNN, Gladys Sicknick held meetings with more than a dozen Republican senators to urge them to back the bill to establish the commission when it goes to a Senate vote on Friday—but most told her that she would not be able to change their minds. A source said to be familiar with the meetings told the network that they were “very hard” on Sicknick and her son’s girlfriend, Sandra Garza, who were both wearing necklaces containing the fallen Capitol Police officer’s ashes. Sicknick is reportedly struggling to understand why Republicans are against the commission, with her saying at one point in the day: “How can they not be doing the right thing?” According to CNN, 13 GOP senators declined to meet with her.