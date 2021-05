Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Few health issues are more frightening than ones related to your eyes. The pink eye you contracted as a kid practically glued your eyes shut and made waking up feel like a real-life horror film. Even the bug that flew directly into your eyeball while you were out on a walk last week may have caused you to freak the eff out. So if you look in the mirror one day and suddenly see a bright red stye on your eyelid that's causing the whole thing to swell, it's understandable to feel mildly panicked.