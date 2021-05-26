Cancel
Platteville, WI

Council Member Steps Down

By Mark Evenstad
 8 days ago

The Platteville Common Council is looking to fill a vacancy after Robin Cline resigned. Cline had served as an at-large member of the council and stepped down from her post Tuesday. City of Platteville officials are now accepting applications to finish the reminder of her term – which expires next April. Those interested in applying for the at-large seat need to submit a one-page letter to City-Clerk-at-Platteville-dot-org by July 2nd. In that letter, applicants should describe their qualifications for serving on the council, what they like about Platteville, areas you’d like to focus on if appointed, and what characteristics you believe are important to be an effective council member. The city hopes to have the new at-large member sworn in by early August.

Platteville, WI
Government
City
Platteville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
