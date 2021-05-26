Rain? No problem at the Montrose Farmers Market
It was another rainy on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 25, but the Montrose Farmer’s Market was dry and cozy inside the Landing. More produce coming in each week – cauliflower, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and asparagus. There’s always jam and honey available, plus a wide variety of home baked goods, hand crocheted items, and Port of Montrose T-shirts. Hinterland Dairy with their different kinds of cheese were there too, along with Olde Crow Primitive Candles and Crafts. A wide variety of succulent plants was offered by Gerolyn Holtsclaw Mack. With so many vendors, there’s bound to be something for everyone.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com