Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarke by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clarke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREDERICK...NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Stephens City, or 7 miles southeast of Millwood Pike, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Berryville, Boyce, Millwood, White Post, Armel, Bethel, Briggs and Gaylord. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Greene, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Greene; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mp. * WHERE...In Virginia, Clarke and Frederick Counties including the independent city of Winchester. In West Virginia, Hampshire County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of wind will likely aid in numerous instances of tree damage and power outages.