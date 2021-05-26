Cancel
Waterloo, IL

Linda Gozdecki | Obituary

By Republic-Times
republictimes.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Gozdecki (nee Webb), 73, of Waterloo, died May 18, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Oklahoma City, Okla., and grew up in Taylorville. Linda received her Bachelor of Science in nursing at College of St. Francis. She later went on to earn her master’s degree at the University of Illinois – Springfield. Linda worked for 36 years as a nurse in diverse settings of hospitals throughout the state including North Chicago V.A. Hospital and Memorial Hospital in Springfield. Linda is a member of Hope Christian Church.

