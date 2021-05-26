Linda Gozdecki | Obituary

Ellen L. Harbaugh passed away peacefully, as the sun was setting on May 9, 2021, at the age of 77. Ellen was born in Belleville on Dec. 17, 1943, to Henry and Veranda Stork. She graduated with honors and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Southern Illinois University, and attended graduate school at Kansas State University. She worked at Little Grassy Lake, near Carbondale, in the early 60s and helped to establish a day camp held at Camp Wartburg sponsored by the Monroe County Council for the Handicapped.