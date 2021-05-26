newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army tests new techniques with airborne jamming pod

By Mark Pomerleau
defensenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELCAMP, Maryland — The Army used a series of exercises to prove out and mature its forthcoming aerial jamming pod, drawing lessons for senior leaders to make more informed funding decisions. Most recently, the Army tested the Multi-Function Electronic Warfare Air Large pod — the service’s first organic brigade electronic...

www.defensenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Electronic Warfare#Combat Operations#Attack Software#Electronic Communications#Belcamp#Gray Eagle#Mfew Air Large#Project Convergence#Defender Pacific 2021#Cmoss#Jamming Pod#Airborne Capability#Techniques#Electronic Intelligence#Exercises#Cyber Capabilities#Personnel#Organic Brigade Assets#Vendor Lockheed Martin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryBreaking Defense

Paratroopers Pioneer New Army Network, Tactics

WASHINGTON: The first thing you notice about the Army’s new tactical radios is how much clearer everyone sounds. “When the network is connected … the clarity of the communication and the clarity of the transmission are better than what I would use to hear via FM,” said Lt. Col. Andy Harris. “When everything is connected and it’s working … it’s very, very good quality. And to me that matters, as a commander, because you need to know what they’re saying.”
MilitaryFairbanks Daily News-Miner

New Infantry Squad Vehicle tested at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

There’s a new vehicle turning heads on the range at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), and it will likely begin arriving in Army brigades in a matter of months. It’s the Infantry Squad Vehicle, and it promises to give Soldiers an opportunity to arrive to a fight faster, rested, and ready.
Militarydefensenews.com

Army cuts procurement of airborne jammer in smaller electronic warfare budget

WASHINGTON — The Army eliminated its plan to buy a top electronic warfare system for Fiscal 2022, cutting about $12 million in spending on the drone-mounted jamming pod under development, budget documents Friday showed. The decision to delay buying the Multi-Function Electronic Warfare pod is part of the Army’s broader...
Militarydefensenews.com

US Navy conducts first live-fire test of hypersonic missile motor

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy and its industry team conducted the first live-fire test of the rocket motor Thursday, which will propel the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike offensive hypersonic missile and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon. The Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs office tested the first-stage solid rocket motor, or...
MilitaryWashington Times

Army tests new mid-range missile with eye on China

The Army‘s next-generation mid-range missile completed a 240-mile test flight, its longest to date, at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico last week. It was the fourth consecutive flight of the surface-to-surface Precision Strike Missile (PrSM.) It landed in the target area and officials with manufacturer Lockheed Martin said they met their test objectives, including confirming the flight trajectory, range and accuracy from launch to impact.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

How Raytheon Is Delivering Laser Beams To The Battlefield

We talk with one of the company's top minds about its buggy-borne High Energy Laser Weapon System and the future of directed energy in combat. Modern Western militaries face a number of extremely difficult problems as they attempt to modernize rapidly aging armed forces’ equipment and tactics to confront rising threats. For the United States in particular, the services must field capabilities able to deter and if necessary, defeat China and Russia, while also maintaining an ability to rapidly commit forces to confront rogue state threats such as North Korea and Iran. On top of that, they must continue to service global commitments in a host of lower intensity conflicts and contingency scenarios. In trying to equip and sustain forces able to cover this extremely broad range of mission sets, two problems, in particular, are commonly faced in all of them.
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

Pentagon wants to spend big on joint war-fighting systems

WASHINGTON — The breadth of the Pentagon’s multibillion-dollar investment in its centerpiece joint war-fighting strategy became clearer Friday in budget plans peppered with increases for the technologies essential for data-centric, networked battlefields of the future. While the Defense Department’s fiscal 2022 budget request to Congress did not summarize high-level numbers...
Aerospace & DefenseInvestor's Business Daily

Key Piece Of Hypersonic Missile Propulsion Passes Test

Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) said late Thursday they successfully tested a key piece of a hypersonic missile system for the Army and Navy. The first stage solid rocket motor fired for the full duration during a ground test and hit its performance objectives, according to a statement from the companies.
MilitaryKilleen Daily Herald

TAMUCT graduates 17 new officers into the U.S. Army

Texas A&M University-Central Texas celebrated the graduation of 17 cadets in their ROTC program who officially received their promotions as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army in a ceremony at the university on Monday. Each of the new Army officers was promoted by loved ones before receiving the traditional “First...