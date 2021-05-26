newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bank CEOs outline pandemic support; senators split on issues

By KEN SWEET and MARCY GORDON
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0g1l_0aCKLj2t00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The CEOs of the six biggest U.S. banks went before Congress Wednesday, eager to lay out their support for struggling consumers and small businesses hard hit by the pandemic.

But lawmakers focused more keenly in a Senate hearing on the contentious social and political issues dividing the country.

Climate change, voting rights and racial inequity animated the debate and questioning of the executives in a hearing by the Senate Banking Committee. Democrats demanded the Wall Street powerhouses do more to help struggling minority communities. Republicans warned against promoting social activism through banking practices.

“Profits have gone up, stock prices have soared, your own compensation is stratospheric — but workers get a smaller and smaller share of the wealth they create and they’re working harder than ever,” Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the committee chairman, told the CEOs. “We have a racial wealth and income gap that has barely budged since we passed the Civil Rights Act. Prove to us that you are going to use your positions to ... make our economy work for everyone — not just CEOs and the wealthy.”

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the panel’s senior Republican, said the banking industry showed remarkable resilience during the pandemic recession as he mounted a robust defense of capitalism. Toomey echoed an idea with growing cultural currency among conservatives, voicing concern about increased pressure on banks “to embrace wokeism” and promote social activism through their policies.

The chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs appeared via video for the hearing by the Senate panel, which will be followed by a House committee session on Thursday.

The CEOs appeared as the U.S. economy is recovering from the recession. Big banks’ profits surged in the first three months of the year as the recovery took hold. They were able to release billions of dollars from their loan-loss reserves originally set aside in the early days of the pandemic last year.

The industry, which was blamed for the Great Recession more than a decade ago, has spent most of 2020 and this year trying to appear helpful and willing to work with borrowers and businesses. Banks across the country waived fees and put millions of mortgages into forbearance to shore up Americans’ distressed finances in the pandemic.

“Citi quickly took action through a comprehensive approach to provide immediate, on-the-ground relief,” Jane Fraser, the new Citigroup CEO, testified.

Most of the banks’ relief measures were meant to be temporary and are now going away. Senators pushed the CEOs to promise they would not force anyone into foreclosure or bankruptcy resulting from pandemic hardship after the measures expired. Democratic senators also pushed hard on what banks are doing to increase diversity in their ranks, and to address wealth inequality between Black and Latino households and white households.

“You’ve heard from everyone on this panel that we’re trying to do more,” said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in response to questions on how well banks were doing in lending to minorities and the poor.

Brown criticized the banks for reducing lending to small businesses gutted by the pandemic while buying back their own stock. Bank of America, he said, reduced small business lending by 14% while buying back tens of billions of dollars worth of its stock. CEO Brian Moynihan parried the attack, saying, “The good news is that we can do both.”

Challenged by Brown on the wide gulf between bank CEOs’ compensation and average employees’ pay, Dimon responded, “We’re very proud of the opportunities we give to all of our people.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a longtime critic of the big banks, pushed hard on why they collected overdraft fees on checking accounts during the pandemic.

In a tense exchange, she called Dimon “the king of the overdraft fee,” maintaining that JPMorgan collects more than seven times in fees per account than its competitors.

Dimon disputed the accuracy of Warren's figures. The bank says that last year it waived fees on over 1 million deposit accounts, including overdraft fees, with no questions asked. JPMorgan Chase has an account called Secure Banking with no overdraft fee and says it makes other accommodations to customers in specific situations.

Warren said the past year “has shown that corporate profits are more important to your bank” than helping struggling people.

Republicans, now in the minority in Congress after the latest national elections, renewed their warnings against seeking new regulations for the banking industry as a solution to problems. They praised programs created by Congress last year and renewed in early 2021 such as the Paycheck Protection Program that has funneled hundreds of billions in forgivable loans to small businesses. U.S. banks helped distribute more than $700 billion in loans under the program through late May.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., challenged some of the CEOs on their public opposition to Georgia’s new Republican election law. Critics say the sweeping rewrite of Georgia’s election rules will restrict voting access, especially for voters of color, and it has become a flashpoint in the polarized political battle cleaving the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
30K+
Followers
51K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Brian Moynihan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America Banks#Ceos#U S Economy#U S Senators#Republican Senators#Democratic Lawmakers#Ap#Democrats#Republicans#Jpmorgan Chase#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#Bank Of America#Morgan Stanley#Goldman Sachs#House#Americans#Latino#Secure Banking#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Ohio Statewyso.org

Ohio Senator Brown Grills American Bank Heads Over Their Practices

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and other legislators grilled the CEOs of five major American banks at a virtual meeting of the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday. Brown says the financial institutions support practices that exploit the public. "The more you pay your employees, the worse you’re gonna do on Wall...
Congress & CourtsMiami Herald

Bank CEOs tell Congress they’ll work to avoid foreclosures

The chief executives of the nation’s largest banks went in front of Congress for a second day Thursday, facing questions ranging from bitcoin to their efforts to keep Americans in their homes after government aid to pandemic-hit mortgage holders expires this summer. The House hearing comes after senators on Wednesday...
Congress & Courtsfox44news.com

Bank CEOs return to testify in front of divided Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executives of the nation’s largest banks are back in front of Congress, where they faced another round of questioning reflecting the deep partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans. The House hearing Thursday comes after senators on Wednesday questioned the six CEOs on topics ranging from...
Congress & Courtsbankingdive.com

Senators, bank CEOs spar on Capitol Hill over compensation, voting rights

For the first time since 2019, a panel of the nation’s most powerful bank CEOs testified at a congressional hearing Wednesday. The virtual hearing started off with the CEOs of the nation’s six largest banks touting their pro-social efforts to support customers and small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic — using their opening remarks to highlight their involvement in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and outline new or ongoing commitments to diversity and green initiatives.
Congress & CourtsEngadget

Senate committee moves to raise EV tax credit to as much as $12,500

New legislation could raise the US government's electric car tax credit beyond its current $7,500 cap — but only in certain circumstances. Reuters reports that the Senate's Finance Committee has advanced a bill, Clean Energy for America, that would raise the maximum EV credit to $12,500 while eliminating the 200,000-car manufacturer cap. However, vehicles couldn't be priced above $80,000, and you'd only get the full amount if the car was both made in the US (adding $2,500 credit) and assembled by unionized workers (another $2,500).
Congress & Courtswkzo.com

Wall Street bank CEOs face fee criticism in second round with Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The heads of major U.S. retail banks faced renewed criticism Thursday from Democratic lawmakers who said financial institutions should not have charged Americans billions of dollars in overdraft and other fees during the pandemic. Testifying before Congress for the second time this week, the CEOs of JPMorgan...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Bank CEOs Sidestep Democrat Rebukes on Overdraft Fees, Lending

She says Wall Street has contributed to ‘banking deserts’. Wall Street CEOs kept their cool in the face of pointed lawmaker questions on everything from overdraft penalties to China’s increasing economic dominance to whether tax hikes would make U.S. corporations less competitive. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman. Maxine Waters. set...
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

Bank CEOs grilled by senators from both sides

Eager to lay out their support for struggling consumers and small businesses in the pandemic, the CEOs of the six biggest U.S. banks went before Congress Wednesday. But lawmakers focused in a Senate hearing on social and political issues. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
Washington StateWashington Post

Bank CEOs Head to Washington Citing Efforts for Underbanked

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and their largest rivals are preparing to tell lawmakers they’ve stepped up efforts to bank under-served communities, ahead of scrutiny into their lending to Americans facing hard times during the pandemic. “We took steps to make sure those in need, including those...
Congress & CourtsBloomberg

Bank CEOs Blistered by Senate’s Brown to Do More for Public

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown ripped Wall Street at a high-profile hearing featuring the top executives at the six largest U.S. banks, saying it’s “past time” for the industry to step up and help struggling workers. Brown, a Ohio Democrat, opened the proceedings Wednesday with a blistering attack on...
Congress & CourtsAmerican Banker

Bank CEOs grilled by Senate on pandemic response, 'woke capitalism'

WASHINGTON — The CEOs of the six largest banks faced a grilling in the Senate on Wednesday, taking heat from Democrats over how they responded to businesses and consumers hurt by the pandemic, and from Republicans over their stances on hot-button issues like climate change and voting rights. Appearing before...
Congress & CourtsBBC

George Floyd sister says Biden broke promise on bill

George Floyd's sister has boycotted a meeting with US President Joe Biden, saying he "broke a promise" to enact police reform legislation by the anniversary of her brother's death. While Bridgett Floyd attended a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, other family members lobbied Mr Biden at the White House to help...
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Senate inks highway deal as parties split on broader package

Key senators unveiled a bipartisan surface transportation bill this weekend that would fund electric vehicles, carbon capture programs, and roads and bridges — another milestone in the debate over infrastructure. At the same time, the Biden administration lowered its top-line number on a broader package in a bid to entice...